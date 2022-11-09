Arsenal are targeting Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram to provide competition in attack.

With Arsenal being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at home to Brighton on Wednesday night, Mikel Arteta may be looking to improve his squad depth moving forward.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have been performing exceptionally out wide for Arsenal, but more competition in attack will be necessary for Arteta to take his side to the next level.

One player they are now considering making a move for is Monchengladbach winger Thuram, according to Milan Live.

However, the report claims that Aston Villa and AC Milan are also in the race, so it won’t be straightforward for Arsenal to get their man.

Milan and Villa are likely to be able to offer Thuram more regular game time, with Martinelli and Saka un-droppable for Arsenal at the moment.

Thuram’s contract expires at the end of the season, so he could be available on the cheap in January, with the German club potentially forced into offloading him to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in the summer.