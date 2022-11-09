Exclusive: Arsenal youngster impressing in training as club yet to decide on loan transfer

Arsenal are yet to make a decision on what to do with young Brazilian winger Marquinhos in the upcoming January transfer window.

The highly-rated 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Sao Paulo during the summer, but he’s only played four games for Mikel Arteta’s side so far, with the club clearly easing him in slowly.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing on CaughtOffside’s Substack, Fabrizio Romano has explained that he thinks this is a fairly standard approach for a young player, with no decision yet on whether he could be loaned out in January.

Romano adds that Marquinhos is impressing in training and that Arsenal are happy with him, so it remains to be seen if Arteta might end up deciding he could get more first-team action in the second half of the season.

Marquinhos in action for Arsenal in the Europa League

“With regards to a possible loan in January, Arsenal have not decided on Marquinhos yet,” Romano explained.

“I think it’s normal to discuss new winger and not to consider Marquinhos ready yet as he’s super young, he just spent few months in England and so he needs to adapt, improve and then become important part of the first team in the future.

“For sure they’re really happy with Marquinhos and his approach also in training.”

Arsenal have done well to sign top young talents in recent times, particularly with Edu’s connections in Brazil.

The Gunners’ technical director may have discovered another gem in Marquinhos, but it seems for now that AFC fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing him on a more regular basis.

