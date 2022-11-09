Arsenal host Brighton in the Carabao Cup, with Mikel Arteta looking to win the trophy for the first time.

Arteta has won the FA Cup with Arsenal both as a player and as a manager but is yet to win the Carabao Cup in either role at the club.

After an excellent start to the Premier League season, Arsenal and Brighton will both be looking to secure their place in the next round and stand themselves in good stead ahead of the World Cup break.

With the last Premier League fixture before the international break coming up this weekend, both managers have rotated their squads.

It will be interesting to see the intensity some of the players play at, particularly those who know they are going to be heading to the World Cup in a few weeks.

Suffering an injury so close to the tournament would be devastating, so it could be damage limitation for some players who are picked tonight.

Brighton hand a rare start to Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill and summer signing Billy Gilmour who will both be desperate to impress the new manager after struggling for minutes so far.

Arteta has chosen to almost rotate his whole squad, with key players such as Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, and Thomas Partey all rested.