Chelsea right-back Reece James is now fully expected to miss the World Cup after a breaking news update this morning.

See below as Sky Sports claim sources close to James and his family say the Blues defender is “devastated” not to be going to Qatar with Gareth Southgate’s squad, but that they understand the decision.

As per the video clip in the tweet below, this is following James’ efforts to do some light training and regain fitness ahead of the World Cup following a recent injury that threatened his prospects of travelling for the tournament with the England national team…

?| Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/2NLqeVetyb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 9, 2022

James has been a star player for Chelsea and could have been key for England this winter as well, though the Three Lions should have other quality options in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier.

Still, it’s undoubtedly a big personal blow for James, who surely has a great career ahead of him, but who will now have to wait another four years before he can hope to have the privilege of playing at a World Cup again.