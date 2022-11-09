“You can’t actually believe what you’re seeing” – Carragher lays into Chelsea’s transfer strategy

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has laid into Chelsea for blowing so much money on new signings in the summer transfer window and still performing so poorly.

The Blues were deservedly beaten 1-0 at home to Arsenal at the weekend, making it four Premier League games in a row without a win for Graham Potter’s side.

Carragher admits he was staggered to think that so much money had gone into the team that played against the Gunners, and Gary Neville echoed those views as he said he found himself asking where the money had gone, comparing it to the flurry of poor signings made by Manchester United in the last decade.

See below for Carragher and Neville’s analysis on The Overlap…

Chelsea brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, and highly-rated young players like Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka during the summer, but they seem to have only gone downhill.

Of course, this new project under new owner Todd Boehly will surely take time, but it means this season might be looking like a bit of a write-off for Chelsea already.