Reece James appears to question Gareth Southgate decision as Chelsea ace releases official statement on World Cup

Chelsea right-back Reece James has released an official statement via his Twitter page as he announces he won’t be making it to the World Cup with England.

However, the 22-year-old doesn’t sound too pleased with the decision made by England manager Gareth Southgate, as he insists he felt he could help the team and that he was willing to take the risk even if he’s not quite at full fitness.

See below as James admits he’s devastated not to be on the plane to Qatar despite working so hard to try to get back to full fitness in time for this winter’s competition…

James has been a star player for Chelsea in recent years and could have been an important part of this England squad as well with his qualities in defence and going forwards.

The England international is very much a modern full-back with a bit of everything to his game, and, as he’s still only young, he will surely be a key player for his country at future World Cups.

