Chelsea are reportedly close to completing the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, with everything prepared and just an official announcement waiting.

The Blues have long looked to be in the driving seat to sign Nkunku, with Fabrizio Romano recently writing in his Daily Briefing that the west London giants had the deal under control.

Now the latest from the print edition of Sport Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, is that the France international’s move to Stamford Bridge is all in place, with the report dismissing the notion that the deal may have hit a snag.

This could be a vitally important signing for Chelsea, who have had a difficult couple of years with questionable signings made in attack.

CFC will hope Nkunku can prove a major upgrade on flops like Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn’t been too convincing so far this season and is surely only a short-term option anyway.

Nkunku has looked world class in the Bundesliga and if he takes that form with him to the Premier League he’ll surely breathe new life into the Todd Boehly and Graham Potter project at Stamford Bridge.