Chelsea among “frontrunners” in race for striker transfer and still waiting for “breakthrough in negotiations”

Chelsea are reportedly among the frontrunners for the transfer of Palmeiras and Brazil wonderkid Endrick, along with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Still, there has so far been no breakthrough in negotiations for any club, with the Blues being made to wait to find out if they can end up moving into pole position for this exciting transfer.

See below for Fabrizio Romano’s tweet with the latest update on Endrick, who, aged only 16, already looks like being one of the next stars of the game as a host of top clubs battle it out to win the race for his signature…

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain & Chelsea. Frontrunners, pushing to sign Endrick. ??? #transfers Confirmed and still no breakthrough in negotiations with any club ?? https://t.co/zDvcrVSKt7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2022

Chelsea would do well to beat the likes of PSG and Real Madrid to this signing, as it would represent a major statement to potentially sign a player who could be his generation’s Neymar.

The teenager looks to have the world at his feet and it will be interesting to see if he ends up leaning towards a preferred destination soon.