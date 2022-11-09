Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha is approaching the end of his contract, and according to recent reports, has consequently been offered to Barcelona in time for next summer.

That’s according to a recent written report by Spanish outlet Sport (as relayed by Sports Witness), who claim the Ivorian winger’s versatility and ability to score goals has ‘pleased’ Xavi’s Barcelona.

Although a huge fan-favourite at Selhurst Park, with his deal coming to an end, supporters of the Eagles may be forced to accept that this season could be Zaha’s last.

Sport’s report says that Barcelona are tempted by the possibility of bringing the 29-year-old to La Liga with the player himself also understood to be keen on the idea of playing in a different country.

If Crystal Palace fails to extend his contract before January, Zaha will be eligible to agree to a pre-contract with any club outside of England.

Since the start of the season, Zaha, who has featured in 12 Premier League matches, has gone on to score six goals and provide a further two assists.