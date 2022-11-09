(Video) Nelson goes on defence-splitting run before setting up Nketiah vs Brighton

Arsenal have carried their impressive Premier League form into this year’s Carabao Cup.

The Gunners, led by Mikel Arteta, are hosting Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in Wednesday night’s Third Round tie.

Although Arteta has named a heavily-changed starting 11, they have opened the game’s scoring after just 20-minutes, despite Brighton being close to full strength.

Reiss Nelson went on a marauding run before putting it on a plate for Eddie Nketiah, who went on to unleash a beautiful arching strike.

Check out the moment the Gunners took the lead below.