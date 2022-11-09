(Video) Nelson goes on defence-splitting run before setting up Nketiah vs Brighton

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Arsenal have carried their impressive Premier League form into this year’s Carabao Cup.

The Gunners, led by Mikel Arteta, are hosting Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in Wednesday night’s Third Round tie.

Although Arteta has named a heavily-changed starting 11, they have opened the game’s scoring after just 20-minutes, despite Brighton being close to full strength.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Wonderkid’s Chelsea snub explained, Arsenal loan decision, Man Utd’s GK situation + more

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester City strike twice to sink Chelsea including magnificent Mahrez free-kick
Video: Kaoru Mitoma gives Brighton the lead away to Arsenal after fantastic move
(Video) Lodi strikes curling shot minutes before Lingard doubles lead vs Spurs

Reiss Nelson went on a marauding run before putting it on a plate for Eddie Nketiah, who went on to unleash a beautiful arching strike.

Check out the moment the Gunners took the lead below.

More Stories Eddie Nketiah Reiss Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.