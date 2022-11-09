Manchester United ahead of Liverpool in running to seal midfielder transfer

Manchester United are reportedly crazy about sealing a transfer deal for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 21-year-old only joined Benfica from River Plate this summer, so it remains to be seen how quickly he’ll be on the move again, but he’s certainly made a strong impression in his first season in Portuguese football.

Fernandez is now being strongly linked with Man Utd by the print edition of Record, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, who state that the Red Devils look to be ahead of their Premier League rivals so far in terms of showing the strongest interest in the Argentina international.

United could do with strengthening in midfield in the near future, with a young talent like this perhaps ideal to build the team around for many years to come.

Liverpool also have problems in that area of their squad, however, with Jurgen Klopp surely in need of a long-term successor to ageing stars like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.