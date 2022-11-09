Manchester United ahead of Liverpool in running to seal midfielder transfer

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly crazy about sealing a transfer deal for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 21-year-old only joined Benfica from River Plate this summer, so it remains to be seen how quickly he’ll be on the move again, but he’s certainly made a strong impression in his first season in Portuguese football.

Fernandez is now being strongly linked with Man Utd by the print edition of Record, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, who state that the Red Devils look to be ahead of their Premier League rivals so far in terms of showing the strongest interest in the Argentina international.

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Wonderkid’s Chelsea snub explained, Arsenal loan decision, Man Utd’s GK situation + more
African midfielder set to become Leicester’s first January signing
Tottenham superstar provides fans with incredible news ahead of World Cup

United could do with strengthening in midfield in the near future, with a young talent like this perhaps ideal to build the team around for many years to come.

Liverpool also have problems in that area of their squad, however, with Jurgen Klopp surely in need of a long-term successor to ageing stars like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

More Stories Enzo Fernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.