Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Wonderkid’s Chelsea snub explained, Arsenal loan decision, Man Utd’s GK situation + more

Hello and welcome to my Daily Briefing – a comprehensive round-up of exclusive transfer news and headlines, which you can get in your inbox five mornings a week if you click here to subscribe!

Arsenal

With regards to a possible loan in January, Arsenal have not decided on Marquinhos yet.

I think it’s normal to discuss new winger and not to consider Marquinhos ready yet as he’s super young, he just spent few months in England and so he needs to adapt, improve and then become important part of the first team in the future.

For sure they’re really happy with Marquinhos and his approach also in training.

Barcelona

Raphinha when asked about potential Real Madrid offer in the future: “Of course, I’d say no to Real Madrid.”

Barcelona have been very clear in their recent internal discussions and planning: Alejandro Balde is considered as an important player for present and future, appreciated by Xavi and the Barca board. Discussions are expected to take place on his contract situation.

Bayern Munich

20 goals and assists already this season for Jamal Musiala with Bayern Munich, literally flying. The 19-year-old midfielder signed new deal with Bayern in March 2021 — it will be valid until June 2026.

FC Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic on Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting contract: “We’d love to keep him. I’ve a good relationship with his agent. We’ll meet and see if we can satisfy him. He’s a big asset for us. We are in contact and Choupo feels comfortable in Munich.”

Bayern are expected to make a “big play” to try to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer, according to leading British football agent Haydn Dodge (CaughtOffside)

Blackburn Rovers

Ben Breton Diaz is an interesting player who continues to do well in the Championship with Blackburn, so could he soon head to the Premier League?

There’s always been interest from top flight clubs, for example, Everton wanted him last summer. Now there are links with West Ham, though my understanding is it’s not concrete or advanced, but he continues to be monitored by Premier League and La Liga clubs.

Personally, I think he’s a very good striker, needs one more step but an interesting talent who could be a good option for many teams in the market in the near future.

Chelsea

It’s not just Jamal Musiala, also players like Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham decided to move to the Bundesliga as they are immediately playing top talents when they are almost ready.

This makes the difference and that’s why Musiala decided to leave Chelsea for Bayern in 2019. He’s now doing brilliantly for them, so it looks like he made the right choice.

At the moment there is nothing in terms of a possible return to the Premier League as he’s under contract until 2026 and he’s not planning to leave.

Chelsea are really happy with Cesare Casadei’s impact three months after signing him — he’s expected to join the first team trainings during World Cup break alongside Carney, Omari Hutchinson & co. The Italian talent has now joined CAA Base as new agency, as announced.

Inter Milan

There is now a very good chance for Milan Skriniar to agree a new contract with Inter. There has been a lot of speculation about the defender possibly being a target for PSG and Manchester United, but it’s now close for him to extend his stay at Inter.