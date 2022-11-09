Transfer journalist and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, has provided Arsenal fans with a positive update on the Gunners’ pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The London club are said to have held ‘positive talks’ with the sought-after Ukrainian star, according to Romano, but the race for the 21-year-old is still very much an open one.

Arsenal have been in the market for a winger since the summer and failed to bring in their main target Raphinha, who left Leeds for Barcelona during the last window.

The London club also looked at Mudryk’s availability but decided not to bring him to the Emirates due, in part, to his £45m price tag.

However, Arsenal will try again to sign the Shakhtar winger, whose contract expires in 2026.

Mudryk has shown in the Champions League this season that he is a highly talented individual and if Mikel Arteta can get him into his squad for the second half of the season, it would be a big boost to Arsenal’s title dreams.

Fabrizio Romano update on Arsenal’s Mudryk pursuit

‘We know they [Arsenal] wanted a winger. Raphinha was the dream, but it was not possible to proceed,’ Romano said on his YouTube channel.

‘They have had very positive contacts on Mudryk on the player’s side, but then they decided not to proceed with Shakhtar because they wanted more than £40m to £45m.’

‘Now Shakhtar want more than £60m to £65m,’ Romano continued. ‘But Arsenal are still following the player.

‘They consider Mudryk a top talent and so Arsenal are still there but let’s see because now the race is open with many top clubs, but Arsenal will be busy in the next few weeks.’