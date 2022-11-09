France confirm World Cup squad, Man United star makes cut despite injury

Didier Deschamps has confirmed his 25-man France squad for this month’s World Cup.

Les Bleus, who are defending world champions, will enter this winter’s tournament in Qatar as the competition’s third-favourites, and for good reason too.

Having a whole host of talent at his disposal, Deschamps, like every international manager, has been tasked with whittling them down to just 25 players.

Unfortunately, both Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Juventus’ Paul Pogba will miss this year’s World Cup through injury, but both player’s absence has opened the door for the likes of Real Madrid’s Edouardo Camavinga and Marseille’s Matteo Guendouzi.

Interestingly, even though he picked up a nasty leg injury against Chelsea last month, Manchester United’s Raphael Varane has won his fitness race and has also been included in Deschamps’ squad.

Check out Les Bleus’ full squad below.

