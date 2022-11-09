“It can’t be a football decision” – Danny Murphy questions Gareth Southgate’s stance on “best player”

With Gareth Southgate set to reveal his England squad for the World Cup on Thursday, one player that has been talked about a lot in the lead-up to the announcement has been Leicester City’s, James Maddison.

The midfielder is enjoying a wonderful season and has been one of the best English players in the Premier League, scoring six goals and assisting a further four in the Foxes opening 12 league matches.

The 25-year-old was left out of the England squad for the last round of fixtures and normally that doesn’t bode well when a big tournament is just around the corner.

Many pundits and fans alike have been calling for Maddison’s inclusion in the World Cup squad and with it set to be a big talking point tomorrow, talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy has made a big statement regarding the Leicester star.

Danny Murphy questions the reasons behind Southgate potentially not picking Maddison

When asked if he thinks Maddison will go to the World Cup, Murphy said on talkSPORT: “It would be a big turnaround for him to do so because he has not put him in any squads recently. He’s been playing like this for quite a long time.

“He’s the best player on the pitch every time I see him play, well not every time, but a lot of the time.

“I don’t see from a footballing reason why you wouldn’t have him. He’s a top lad. Yeah, he’s had some misdemeanours in the past as have various other members of the squad.

“He has to go, if he doesn’t go it’s not a football decision.”