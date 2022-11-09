James Maddison looks set to miss out on the England squad as Gareth Southgate opts for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Maddison has undoubtedly been one of the best-performing English attacking midfielders this season. The Leicester City midfielder has taken his game to another level over the last few months despite his team struggling near the foot of the Premier League.

Many fans had tipped Maddison to be named in the England squad ahead of the World Cup, after previously only making one appearance for his country, but according to the Telegraph, Maddison is likely to miss out.

The report claims that both Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are hopeful of making the squad despite their lack of game time. Maddison has been fully fit and firing for a while now and to miss out behind Phillips in midfield who has struggled with injuries seems a little harsh.

Manchester United forward Rashford is also being considered by Southgate after a spell away from the England setup.

Maddison will feel like there’s nothing more he can do to convince Southgate that he’s worthy of making the England squad as there’s no doubt he’s performing better than the majority of midfielders who are likely to be picked ahead of him.