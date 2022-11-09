Jurgen Klopp opens up about one of his biggest regrets and it relates to a Tottenham superstar

It is hard to imagine that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has many regrets when it comes to his career in football but the German coach revealed one of his biggest in a recent interview.

Klopp has forged himself a memorable career in management and will forever be loved by his last two clubs, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

The 55-year-old has guided both to incredible success over the last decade but not signing one particular player for both has proven to be one of his biggest regrets.

In a recent interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS, Klopp stated that not signing Tottenham’s Son Heung-min throughout his career was one of his biggest mistakes.

“One of the big mistakes in my life was not signing him [Son],” the German coach said via 90min.

“Outstanding, world-class, and one of the best strikers in the world.”

Son has faced Klopp many times over the years and earned the nickname of ‘The Beekeeper’ because of his prolific record against the German coach’s Dortmund team.

That carried over to England with Son continuously having his say in Liverpool vs Tottenham matches and it is not hard to see why the Reds boss admires him so much.

At the age of 30, it is hard to see Klopp ever getting the chance to manage Son in the future but in football and in life, never say never.