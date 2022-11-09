Leeds now ready to sell ‘outstanding’ midfielder in January

Even though he was recently described as an ‘outstanding midfielder’ by the Yorkshire Post’s Tony Dorigo, according to more recent reports, Leeds United are ready to cash in on Adam Forshaw.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who claims the 31-year-old, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, will be put up for sale by the Whites during the January transfer window.

“It probably is (the right decision to sell him) and he is available in January,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I’m told that it is true. There will be interest in him, particularly at the top of the Championship.”

Since joining the Whites from Middlesborough back in 2018, Forshaw has gone on to feature in 82 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to three goals along the way.