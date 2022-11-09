Leeds make concrete move to sign English midfielder in January

According to recent reports, Jesse Marsch and Leeds United are preparing an offer to sign Birmingham City midfielder George Hall.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claims the Whites have already had a £3m bid rejected but are set to launch a new and improved offer with the hope of securing a deal before the January transfer window.

Seemingly determined to bring Hall, 18 to Elland Road, Andrea Radrazzani will know that because of his high potential and young age, he’ll have to significantly improve his opening offer.

The teenager is also wanted by other Premier League clubs but Leeds United are in a good position and are considered front-runners for his signature.

Since being promoted from the Blues’ youth academy to the senior first-team, Hall has gone on to feature in 18 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to two goals along the way.