According to Nico Cantor, Leeds United is one of three Premier League teams interested in signing Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi.

On Tuesday evening the CBS Sports reporter tweeted that Driussi, 26, is “much sought after” following an outstanding MLS season.

During 2022 season which just ended in USA, Driussi bagged 25 goals and 6 assists in 38 appearances for Austin FC.

The Yorkshire club are keen on adding another attacker in January transfer window to compete with Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford.

Despite signing Wilfried Gnonto on deadline day in summer, Jesse Marsch is keen on adding a veteran striker.