Liverpool to miss out on Jude Bellingham as initial talks held with another Premier League rival

Liverpool are set to miss out on main target Jude Bellingham next summer as the Borussia Dortmund star is likely to join Manchester City when the time comes for him to move.

Many outlets, such as ESPN, reported last week that Liverpool are being viewed as the favourites to sign Bellingham from Dortmund and are currently leading the chase despite Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid also tracking the 19-year-old.

One of those club even believes that Liverpool are forging a close relationship with the player’s camp and another believes that a deal between the Englishman and the Reds could even be advancing.

However, Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan has poured cold water on these reports by stating that those with knowledge of Bellingham’s situation reckon the Dortmund star ends up at Manchester City.

Those with knowledge of the situation reckon Jude Bellingham ends up at Manchester City. Relations between both clubs very strong post-Haaland & told initial conversations have been held. A great World Cup may price him out this summer but he’s not seeing out his contract. #mcfc — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) November 8, 2022

According to Keegan, the relationship between both clubs is very strong post-Haaland as Manuel Akanji also moved to the Etihad this summer from the German club.

Man City have held initial conversations over a move for Bellingham and look to have jumped into the lead of the race.

A great World Cup may price the midfielder out of a move this summer but he will not see out his contract at Dortmund says the journalist – which expires in 2025.