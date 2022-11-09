Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on three potential transfers out of Liverpool this January

Liverpool are unlikely to let Naby Keita leave the club in the January transfer window, despite recent speculation to the contrary.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his column in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside’s Substack, with the transfer news expert claiming that the potential departures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips are also not certain, and will depend on whether or not the club can replace them.

It’s been a disappointing season for Liverpool so far, so one imagines there’ll be plenty of Reds fans itching to see changes made to the squad when the opportunity arises in the middle of the season.

The Reds don’t tend to just do a lot of work in the transfer market unless they’re absolutely certain about it, and we also don’t tend to know too much about what they’re going to do until it’s nearly done.

Even someone with Romano’s sources and contacts isn’t entirely certain of what will happen with LFC this January, but he did his best to give an update on potential departures.

“To sell players you always need the right proposals; at the moment, there are no official negotiations or bids yet so it’s still quiet. I’m told that, despite speculation, they are not planning for Naby Keita to leave in January, as things stand,” Romano said.

“With Nat Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it depends on the bids and if Liverpool will be able to find replacements for them.”