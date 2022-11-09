Liverpool were in the running for Erling Haaland but pulled out after hearing important detail

Manchester City pulled off one of the deals of the summer when signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer but it has been revealed that Liverpool were in the running for the Norwegian international.

Many clubs had an interest in signing the 22-year-old, which included Liverpool, and the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group wanted to trigger Haaland’s release clause to sign him from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year.

However, the Americans were told it would take a massive total of £300m to get the deal done and that crucial detail turned the Liverpool bosses away, reports Football Insider.

Instead, the Merseyside club turned to Benfica and brought in their star forward Darwin Nunez, who has already become a fan favourite amongst the Anfield faithful.

Man City in the end triggered Haaland’s £51m Dortmund release clause, which looks like a bargain on the surface but calculating the fee, wages and bonuses, the deal totals up to £300m.

The Norwegian superstar signed a five-year at the Etihad that is worth a basic £375,000-a-week, but with bonuses is a whopping £850,000-a-week, states the report.

Although Liverpool paid a larger transfer fee for Darwin Nunez, the deal as a whole is much less than City’s package for Haaland.

City are one in a select group of teams that can afford a package such as Haaland’s, which leaves other clubs looking elsewhere in order to try and compete.