Manchester City host Chelsea with Pep Guardiola going up against Graham Potter for the first time since the latter left Brighton.

Chelsea make the tough trip to the North East to face Newcastle this weekend in the Premier League, so a Carabao Cup match away to Manchester City is an excellent chance for Potter to rotate his squad.

Guardiola rarely goes full strength in this competition, so it’s an opportunity for both managers to give some minutes to some of their fringe players.

Potter has dished out rare starts to Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria.

Guardiola has chosen to keep superstar striker Erling Haaland on the bench from the start, with youngster Rico Lewis given another opportunity to impress after becoming Manchester City’s youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer last week.

Cole Palmer also starts for Manchester City, who struggle to put out a so-called weaker side due to the immense talent they have throughout their squad.

With the World Cup around the corner, it will be interesting to see the intensity levels from both sets of players, who will no doubt be desperate to stay injury free.