Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw was never close to leaving the club in the summer transfer window, despite some speculation to the contrary.

The England international has been the subject of some transfer rumours involving Everton and Leicester City, but Fabrizio Romano has responded to these claims in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Despite what’s been reported by Football Transfers, Romano says Shaw was always in Man Utd’s plans and not close to leaving the club, and that he doesn’t expect that situation to change in January.

Shaw has been a key player for United for many years, and although he’s had some issues with fitness and form, he remains a fine player who could have a key role to play under Erik ten Hag, while youngster Tyrrell Malacia looks a good option as an understudy.

“I’m told Luke Shaw was never close to leaving Man Utd in the summer. The idea has always been to proceed with Tyrell Malacia and Shaw – a new left-back and an experienced left-back, so nothing new on this one,” Romano said.

“I don’t expect anything to change with this situation in January, let’s see in the summer, but for now it’s too early to say.”

United will surely prioritise strengthening in other areas instead of making changes at left-back, with the team’s attack looking like an obvious area of weakness that needs to be addressed as soon as possible.