Manchester United will continue to monitor Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa for the future, despite a transfer now surely looking less likely after he signed a new long-term contract with his current club.

The Red Devils could soon need to replace David de Gea as their number one, with the Spanish shot-stopper nearing the end of his contract, and with the 31-year-old perhaps no longer at the peak of his powers.

Still, writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano explained that nothing has been decided yet on De Gea, with Costa being monitored due to being a top talent and due to having a release clause in his Porto contract.

As well as that, Romano suggested that Dean Henderson does not have a future at Old Trafford, as he tipped the on-loan Nottingham Forest ‘keeper to seek a different solution soon.

“There’s been more speculation about the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford due to recent interest in Diogo Costa, who has just signed a new contract at Porto. I thought I’d summarise the situation…” Romano wrote.

“There is no decision yet on David de Gea, still the same situation – we’ll see when Man United and Erik ten Hag will decide. I think Dean Henderson will look for different options after going out on loan to Nottingham Forest this season.

“With Costa, Man Utd are going to continue to monitor him as he’s a top talent and has a release clause in his new deal with Porto.”

MUFC would surely do well to resolve this situation soon, but it’s not an easy decision as De Gea is a club legend with plenty of experience, even if he’s not quite the player he was, while there will also surely be question marks about whether or not he fits in with Erik ten Hag’s philosophy and meets the demands he has of his goalkeepers.