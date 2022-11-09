Manchester United are rivalling Liverpool in a bidding war for Borussia Dortmund attacker Youssoufa Moukoko.

Moukoko has already appeared 43 times for Dortmund, despite being just 17 years old. The young attacker has been deadly in front of goal in the Bundesliga this season, scoring six times in 13 games for the senior side.

Understandably, a player scoring goals so regularly at the age of 17 is going to attract attention from some of the biggest clubs around Europe. According to Sport Bild (via TEAMtalk), both Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Moukoko.

The report claims that Moukoko is currently being fought over by agency groups and this could help the Premier League clubs bring him to England.

Of course, Dortmund will be desperate for Moukoko to stay having recently lost Erling Haaland to the Premier League, but the attraction of playing in England can often be too big to turn down for many young players around Europe.

It’s no surprise to see Manchester United linked due to desperately needing a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who is already showing signs of declining at the age of 37.