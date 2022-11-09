Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has reportedly decided he has no intention of signing a new contract with the club and wants to be allowed to leave in the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international has struggled to live up to expectations in his time at the Nou Camp, but it could be that he’ll still have big offers from elsewhere in the near future.

As revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column during the summer, Chelsea were an option for Depay, as were the Dutchman’s former club Manchester United.

Now Mundo Deportivo report that Depay has decided to look for a move away from Barcelona this January, though no specific suitors are named in the report.

The 28-year-old could surely still do a job for Man Utd or Chelsea, though, with both clubs lacking much firepower up front so far this season.

United have only 18 league goals so far this term, and Chelsea just 17 – both the lowest tallies of any team currently occupying the top nine places in the Premier League table.

Depay may not have been at his very best for Barca, but he was a star performer for Lyon and could have an impact for these struggling sides in the second half of the season.