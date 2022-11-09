Newcastle ready to table €50m bid for attacker, with club ready to negotiate

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to launch a January transfer window bid for Real Betis attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The Frenchman has had a fine career in La Liga and previously in Ligue 1 with Lyon, and he’s long been linked with a move to the Premier League with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

We could finally see him in England this January as reports in Spain claim Newcastle are preparing to offer around €50m to Betis for Fekir.

The report adds that due to financial issues, Betis look likely to be willing to sit down and negotiate with the Magpies to see if they can find a deal that suits them.

Newcastle have done well to strengthen their squad since their Saudi takeover last year, and Fekir would be another exciting big-name addition.