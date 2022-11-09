Newcastle fear they could face another Hugo Ekitike situation

Newcastle are interested in signing Andrey Santos, but they’re set to face competition from PSG, once again.

Newcastle narrowly missed out on the signing of Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window, with the attacker moving to French club PSG.

They could be fearful of PSG swooping in on one of their targets once again, with Le 10 Sport claiming that PSG have joined Newcastle in the race to sign wonderkid Santos.

Despite Newcastle’s spending power, PSG are still a more attractive prospect at the moment, with the offer of Champions League football.

