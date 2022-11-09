Real Madrid look set to rival Chelsea in the race to sign Serie A star

Real Madrid look set to rival Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

After an impressive season so far for AC Milan, Leao has been linked with a move away from the club. A report from TuttoMercatoWeb recently claimed that Chelsea were willing to offer two or three players in exchange for Leao, as Graham Potter looks to rebuild his front line.

However, Chelsea won’t be the only club considering a move for Leao, and according to Fichajes, Real Madrid have recently joined the race.

Leao is capable of playing through the middle despite spending most of his time at Milan as a winger. Real Madrid could be eyeing the Portuguese attacker as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who is entering the latter stages of his career.

Chelsea are in a transitional period, getting used to new ownership and a new manager, so moving to Stamford Bridge could be a bit of a risk for Leao.

Madrid recently won the Champions League under Carlo Ancelotti, who remains as their manager, so there’s no doubt the Spanish club are the safer option out of the two.