(Video) Lodi strikes curling shot minutes before Lingard doubles lead vs Spurs

Nottingham Forest have taken a surprise second-half lead against Tottenham Hotspur during Wednesday night’s Third Round Carabao Cup tie at the City Ground.

Despite enduring some rough form in the Premier League, Steve Cooper’s Reds are enjoying a good night in the Carabao Cup.

Looking to book a place in the competition’s Fourth Road, defender Renan Lodi gave his side a huge boost before Jesse Lingard doubled the Reds’ advantage just seven minutes later.

With a little over half an hour to play, Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites have it all to do.

