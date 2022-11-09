Sadio Mane injury looks set to rule him out of the World Cup

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane is reportedly looking set to miss the 2022 World Cup after an injury sustained in his last game with Bayern Munich.

The Senegal international was set to be a vital player for his country in this winter’s tournament in Qatar, but with the competition set to kick off in just over a week, it now looks like he’s not going to be able to make it.

Reliable source L’Equipe are claiming Mane won’t be fit for the World Cup, in what is a huge blow for the player and for the tournament as a whole.

Mane has been a world class performer for many years now, and this could be his last chance to play in a World Cup.

Mane left Liverpool for Bayern Munich in the summer and the 30-year-old has continued to shine as one of the finest attacking players in Europe.

His absence from the world’s biggest football competition is hugely disappointing if L’Equipe’s report does prove to be accurate.