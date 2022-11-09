Target for several Premier League clubs deals big blow as he vows to stay with current club

Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz has vowed to stay at Ewood Park for the rest of the season despite being targetted by several Premier League clubs.

The Chile international is out of contract with the Championship club at the end of the season and interested parties might have been looking at signing the 23-year-old in January for a small fee, in order to get a jump on the rest of the competition.

Diaz has been in incredible form over the last two seasons, scoring 22 goals during the last campaign and has nine so far this season.

The forward is wanted by Leeds, Crystal Palace, Everton and Bournemouth states talkSPORT, but it looks like the Blackburn star won’t be going anywhere until next summer.

What has Ben Brereton Diaz said about a move to a Premier League club

Speaking exclusively to talkSPORT, Diaz has stated that he is only focusing on securing a top-flight return for Blackburn at present and not a move to a Premier League club.

“I’ve just got to concentrate on playing for Rovers week in, week out and putting the results in and scoring goals for the club,” the Blackburn star said.

“So at the minute I’m here and I’ll do everything when I’ve got the shirt on and work hard.”

When pressed on whether he will be staying until the end of the campaign, he remarked: “Hopefully, yeah.

“I’ll be there until the end of the season. We’re going to the play-offs.

“We’re trying to get promoted. That’s what we’re trying to do.

“We’ve all bought into that and the players are working hard every day and this is what we want as a club, for the supporters to get back to the top.”