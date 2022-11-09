Tottenham superstar provides fans with incredible news ahead of World Cup

As Son Heung-min laid on the floor with a fractured eye socket in Marseille last week, it looked like his World Cup dream could have been over, but the Tottenham superstar has provided fans with a positive update on his Instagram account with over a week to go.

Son underwent surgery to repair the fracture around his left eye last week and Antonio Conte confirmed to Sky Sports that he will not play again for Tottenham until after the World Cup.

“To play the last three games will be impossible with us,” Conte stated before the Liverpool clash but hoped his star forward could go to the World Cup.

The South Korean star has now confirmed that he will be there and is likely to be donning one of the cool masks that Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been wearing since his facial injury.

Son took to his Instagram on Wednesday to announce the news, stating via the BBC:

“Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine, too. I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon. Sonny.”

Having lost so many top players already to injury, this is great news for football fans and South Koreans as their captain is fit and ready to put on a show.

The Taegeuk Warriors open their campaign on November 24th against Uruguay, as they try to navigate their way through one of the toughest groups in the tournament.