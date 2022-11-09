Tottenham are reportedly preparing to replace long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at the end of this season.

The north London outfit have three Premier League-based players on their radar, including Leeds United ‘keeper Illan Meslier, according to a report from Team Talk.

Lloris has been a great servant for Spurs, but it does look like now might be a good time for Antonio Conte to bring in a new long-term number one as part of his rebuilding of this squad.

Meslier has impressed at Leeds, looking like a fine young shot-stopper who could surely soon earn himself a move to a bigger club.

Other players named as potential targets for Tottenham are Brighton’s Robert Sanchez, and Jordan Pickford of Everton.

It remains to be seen if this means Lloris will leave Spurs, or if he could perhaps remain at the club in a backup role, but Team Talk writer Graeme Bailey insists it looks certain that this will be his final season as the club’s number one.