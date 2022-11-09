Tottenham ready to replace big name with potential transfer of Leeds United star

Tottenham are reportedly preparing to replace long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at the end of this season.

The north London outfit have three Premier League-based players on their radar, including Leeds United ‘keeper Illan Meslier, according to a report from Team Talk.

Lloris has been a great servant for Spurs, but it does look like now might be a good time for Antonio Conte to bring in a new long-term number one as part of his rebuilding of this squad.

Meslier has impressed at Leeds, looking like a fine young shot-stopper who could surely soon earn himself a move to a bigger club.

Illan Meslier to Tottenham?
Other players named as potential targets for Tottenham are Brighton’s Robert Sanchez, and Jordan Pickford of Everton.

It remains to be seen if this means Lloris will leave Spurs, or if he could perhaps remain at the club in a backup role, but Team Talk writer Graeme Bailey insists it looks certain that this will be his final season as the club’s number one.

  1. This must be lorises last season. part from his distribution and the odd mistake he has made over the years like most goalkeepers though he has been a great servant but now time for him to move on and we need to get a top class keeper in ready for next season or if you got some in January I’d use them now. Time to move on and improve the squad.

