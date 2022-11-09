Tottenham are reportedly preparing to try re-signing Marcus Edwards from Sporting Lisbon after his outstanding form in his time in Portugal.

The talented 23-year-old has long looked an exciting prospect for the future, having once been compared to Lionel Messi when he was a youngster at Spurs by former manager Mauricio Pochettino, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Edwards never got much playing time at Tottenham, but it now looks like his impressive displays with Sporting could earn him a return to north London, according to the print edition of Record, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Spurs could do with making some changes in attack right now, with some concerns that Antonio Conte’s current style is a bit overly cautious.

Adding the flair, creativity and goal threat of a player like Edwards could give THFC a bit more in the final third, and Sport Witness note that he’s supposedly keen on a return to England.

The report also explains that Tottenham would effectively get a discount on this signing if they pulled it off, as their deal allowing him to join Sporting included a 50% sell-on option.