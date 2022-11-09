Two Manchester United stars doubtful ahead of Aston Villa clash – one could sway England call-up

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that two Manchester United players are doubtful ahead of their clash with Aston Villa on Thursday.

Manchester United take on Aston Villa for the second time within a week on Wednesday night. United suffered defeat on the road to Unai Emery’s Villa and will now have to face them in the Carabao Cup.

This will be Manchester United’s final match at Old Trafford before the start of the World Cup and they are set to be without two of their attacking players.

“And the rest, Jadon Sancho: we have to wait, Antony: we have to wait today, final training,” said Ten Hag, as relayed by Manchester Evening News.

With the game tomorrow and both players not 100% guaranteed to play, they could be worried about their chances of featuring heavily at the World Cup.

Antony has already been named in the Brazil squad, but a lack of match fitness could be a worry, especially considering the hefty competition he has in attack for his country.

Sancho will be waiting by the phone with the England squad set to be announced on Thursday, but after a fairly disappointing season, Sancho may struggle to stake a claim to be named in the upcoming squad.