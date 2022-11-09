Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as one of their targets to strengthen up front.

The Nigeria international has been a world class performer in Serie A in recent times, having also previously caught the eye during his time in Ligue 1 with Lille.

Napoli paid big money for Osimhen in 2020, and will surely only accept a big offer to let him go in the near future, with Calciomercato previously claiming he could have an asking price as high as €110million, or £96m.

Still, it seems Osimhen is on Man Utd’s radar, according to the Manchester Evening News, with the Red Devils in need of a major investment up front after a disappointing start to the season.

Marcus Rashford has probably been United’s most in-form attacking player, but he doesn’t really have the goals to show for it, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial have not contributed much at all.

Like United, Chelsea have also struggled for goals, and it’s interesting to note that Osimhen was wanted by the Blues before they ended up signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer, according to The Athletic.

It remains to be seen where Osimhen might end up next, but if it’s a choice between United and Chelsea, one imagines a top four place could be crucial.

Neither of these teams currently look guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League, but if one of them can get in that could surely give them the edge in this deal.