Video: Graham Potter heaps praise on “brilliant” Chelsea star despite loss

Graham Potter has heaped praise on Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall despite their loss to Manchester City.

With an important Premier League fixture coming up on the weekend against Newcastle, Potter opted to rest some of his usual starters against Manchester City.

Chelsea youngster Hall was given just his second start for the club, and at the age of 18 he didn’t look out of place against one of the best sides in the world.

Potter heaped praise on the youngster following Chelsea’s loss to Manchester City.

?? “I thought he did brilliant, fantastic performance.” Graham Potter on Lewis Hall’s debut for Chelsea. ? pic.twitter.com/g5QTomGge3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 9, 2022

The young talent is going to be in the mind of Potter for future first-team games after that excellent performance.