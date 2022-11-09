Video: Harvey Elliot sends Liverpool into the next round with decisive penalty

Harvey Elliot struck the decisive penalty to send Liverpool into the next round, knocking out League One Derby County.

Derby County will come out of that game with a lot of credit, taking Liverpool all the way to a penalty shootout. Granted, Jurgen Klopp opted to rest some of his key players, but Liverpool were forced to bring on the likes of Elliot and Darwin Nunez with Derby keeping Liverpool at bay.

Elliot struck the decisive penalty to send Liverpool into the next round, with goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher performing exceptionally to keep Derby out.

Pictures below from Football Daily and Bein Sports.

