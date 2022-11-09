Video: Manchester City strike twice to sink Chelsea including magnificent Mahrez free-kick

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Manchester City struck twice through Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez to sink Chelsea, with the latter scoring a magnificent free-kick.

Mahrez broke the deadlock with an excellent free-kick that left Edouard Mendy routed to the spot. Trevoh Chalobah gave away a silly free-kick on the edge of the area and he would have instantly regretted his decision.

Shortly after, Alvarez pounced in the box to double Manchester City’s lead against Chelsea.

Pictures below from DAZN Canada and Sky Sports.

