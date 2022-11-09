Video: Kaoru Mitoma gives Brighton the lead away to Arsenal after fantastic move

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Kaoru Mitoma gave Brighton the lead away to Arsenal adding to Danny Welbeck’s goal against his former club.

Arsenal took the lead through Eddie Nketiah who was handed a rare start by Mikel Arteta. Welbeck struck against his former club to level the game, before Mitoma capped off a wonderful Brighton move to give his side the lead.

The goal was captured below by a fan spectating the game.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Lodi strikes curling shot minutes before Lingard doubles lead vs Spurs
Journalist names “struggling” Chelsea star who couldn’t deal with Manchester City
(Video) Welbeck nets penalty and drags Brighton level vs Arsenal

The Japanese winger has been impressive since making the move to the Premier League.

More Stories Kaoru Mitoma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.