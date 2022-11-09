Video: Kaoru Mitoma gives Brighton the lead away to Arsenal after fantastic move

Kaoru Mitoma gave Brighton the lead away to Arsenal adding to Danny Welbeck’s goal against his former club.

Arsenal took the lead through Eddie Nketiah who was handed a rare start by Mikel Arteta. Welbeck struck against his former club to level the game, before Mitoma capped off a wonderful Brighton move to give his side the lead.

The goal was captured below by a fan spectating the game.

The Japanese winger has been impressive since making the move to the Premier League.