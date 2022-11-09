Video: Mo Salah sent into fit of laughter after Tsimikas spots and calls over Klopp lookalike

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Several Liverpool stars did a present run earlier this year courtesy of the club’s sponsor Standard Chartered and left-back Kostas Tsimikas spotted a man that looks like a certain Reds manager whilst out and about. 

The footballers were challenged with handing out 1,000 gifts to Liverpool fans within the space of one hour and the video provides a heartwarming watch in the build-up to Christmas.

However, one of the moments of the video is when Tsimikas spots a Jurgen Klopp lookalike and shouts out to him.

The Greek star’s actions sent teammate Mohamed Salah into a fit of laughter as the resemblance to the German manager is uncanny.

The clip can be seen below at minute 6:35, courtesy of @LFC. 

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Everton wanted Championship star in the summer but West Ham transfer interest not advanced
Key England star left devastated as Southgate calls with bad news about World Cup selection
Exclusive: Man United to continue to monitor transfer target as Red Devils star tipped to seek exit
More Stories Jurgen Klopp Kostas Tsimikas Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.