Video: Mo Salah sent into fit of laughter after Tsimikas spots and calls over Klopp lookalike

Several Liverpool stars did a present run earlier this year courtesy of the club’s sponsor Standard Chartered and left-back Kostas Tsimikas spotted a man that looks like a certain Reds manager whilst out and about.

The footballers were challenged with handing out 1,000 gifts to Liverpool fans within the space of one hour and the video provides a heartwarming watch in the build-up to Christmas.

However, one of the moments of the video is when Tsimikas spots a Jurgen Klopp lookalike and shouts out to him.

The Greek star’s actions sent teammate Mohamed Salah into a fit of laughter as the resemblance to the German manager is uncanny.

The clip can be seen below at minute 6:35, courtesy of @LFC.