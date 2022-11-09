Video: Mo Salah sent into fit of laughter after Tsimikas spots and calls over Klopp lookalike

Several Liverpool stars did a present run earlier this year courtesy of the club’s sponsor Standard Chartered and left-back Kostas Tsimikas spotted a man that looks like a certain Reds manager whilst out and about.
The footballers were challenged with handing out 1,000 gifts to Liverpool fans within the space of one hour and the video provides a heartwarming watch in the build-up to Christmas.
However, one of the moments of the video is when Tsimikas spots a Jurgen Klopp lookalike and shouts out to him.
The Greek star’s actions sent teammate Mohamed Salah into a fit of laughter as the resemblance to the German manager is uncanny.
The clip can be seen below at minute 6:35, courtesy of @LFC.
Earlier this year, a number of Reds headed across the city with 1,000 gifts from @StanChart to brighten up people’s days ?
There were plenty of special reactions ?? #FansOfFans with @StanChart ? pic.twitter.com/ZBhc6x8vG1
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 8, 2022