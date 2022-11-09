(Video) Lamptey puts daylight between Brighton and Arsenal, Gunners on brink of cup exit

Brighton are within touching distance of knocking Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal out of this year’s Carabao Cup.

The Seagulls, who named a strong starting 11, fell behind after Eddie Nketiah opened the Third Round game’s scoring after just 20 minutes.

However, refusing to be beaten, the team from the south coast have come roaring back and following goals from Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and now full-back Tariq Lamptey, now lead three goals to one.

Check out the moment Lamptey made it 3-1 below.

Pictures via Sky Sports