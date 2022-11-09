(Video) Welbeck nets penalty and drags Brighton level vs Arsenal

Danny Welbeck is enjoying a happy return to his old stomping ground.

The former Arsenal striker, now plying his trade at Brighton, has scored in front of his old supporters after the Seagulls were awarded a penalty kick during Wednesday night’s Third Round Carabao Cup tie.

Running through on goal, Welbeck found himself taken out by opposition goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Tasked with stepping up to take the spot-kick, Brighton’s number 18 successfully converted and in turn levelled the scoreline at one-all.