According to recent reports, West Ham loanee Arthur Masuaku has failed to impress new Besiktas manager Senol Gunes with the Turkish tactician already looking to replace him.

That’s according to reports in Turkey, which claim Gunes is ‘not satisfied’ with the Hammers’ full-back and is already looking to recall Ridvan Yilmaz from his loan move to Rangers.

Masuaku has less than 12 months left on his West Ham deal so even if he is sent back to London before then, it remains very unlikely that David Moyes will look to extend his contract.