Fabrizio Romano has written about the latest on Ben Brereton Diaz’s future in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside on Substack.

The Chile international has shone in the Championship and Romano admits he finds him an interesting talent, and it seems he has plenty of interest from bigger clubs.

Romano claims that Everton wanted Brereton Diaz in the summer, but a move never worked out, while it seems any recent transfer rumours linking the 23-year-old with West Ham are a little wide of the mark, with things not particularly advanced at the moment.

Everton could certainly have done with a bit more up front this season as they continue to struggle, hovering just above the relegation zone at the moment.

West Ham have also not been at their best, with David Moyes’ side just one place above Frank Lampard’s men, so it will be interesting to see if Brereton Diaz gets big offers again soon.

Romano adds that La Liga teams have shown an interest in the English-born South American forward.

“Ben Breton Diaz is an interesting player who continues to do well in the Championship with Blackburn, so could he soon head to the Premier League?” Romano wrote.

“There’s always been interest from top flight clubs, for example, Everton wanted him last summer. Now there are links with West Ham, though my understanding is it’s not concrete or advanced, but he continues to be monitored by Premier League and La Liga clubs.

“Personally, I think he’s a very good striker, needs one more step but an interesting talent who could be a good option for many teams in the market in the near future.”