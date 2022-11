West Ham are looking to sign PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

That’s according to Marca, who lists West Ham and Napoli as the two clubs showing an interest in the PSG goalkeeper.

The report claims that PSG will be willing to sell the 35-year-old.

Navas would bring a wealth of experience to West Ham having played in some of the biggest games possible. The Costa Rica international has won the Champions League on three occasions with Real Madrid.