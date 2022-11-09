6’2″ Brazilian beast on brink of agreeing deal with West Ham

According to recent reports, West Ham are set to sign Brazilian defender Luizao.

That’s according to the Brazilian media, who claim the young South American will soon sign a pre-contract agreement with the Hammers.

Journalist Andre Hernan has reported that the 20-year-old Sao Paulo centre-back should ‘formalise his agreement’ with Moyes’ Londoners in the ‘coming days’.

Luizao is free to negotiate a move away from Brazil ahead of his contract expiring in the New Year and judging by these latest reports, it appears West Ham have been successful in their efforts to land the Sao Paulo academy graduate.